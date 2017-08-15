Accessibility links

Overheated Train Fills London Underground Station With Smoke

London Underground workers stand outside Holborn Station, which was closed following a fire alert, in central London, Aug. 15, 2017.
LONDON — 

London’s Holborn underground station closed briefly Tuesday after overheating equipment on a train filled a platform with smoke.

The fire service said it had sent two fire engines and 10 firefighters to the station.

“It was an overheated compressor on a train not a fire,” London Fire Brigade said a statement.

A witness on a train at the station said smoke filled one of the carriages.

“There was a fire alert on a westbound Central line train,” a spokesman for London’s transport operator said. “We are investigating the cause.”

The fire service said it dealt with the incident in less than 50 minutes.

