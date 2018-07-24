Long Prison Term for US Missionary Who Sexually Abused Child in Haiti

A U.S. missionary will spend 23 years in prison for sexually abusing a child in Haiti.



James Arbaugh pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced by a federal judge in western Virginia Monday.



Arbaugh lived in Haiti for about 15 years as a Mennonite missionary, visiting children in small towns and villages.



He admitted inappropriately touching a 12-year-old child in 2016.



"James Arbaugh was a wolf in sheep's clothing," Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said in a Justice Department statement on Monday. "He posed as a selfless missionary when in reality he was exploiting his position to prey on and sexually abuse vulnerable children in one of the most impoverished areas of the word."