US Latino Group Leader Rebuked for Backing Trump Border Plan

  • Associated Press
FILE - LULAC President Roger C. Rocha is seen at the 87th League of United Latin American Citizens National Convention at the Washington Hilton in Washington, July 14, 2016.
ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO — 

The chief executive officer of the oldest Latino civil rights organization in the U.S. is rebuking the group's elected president for endorsing President Donald Trump's immigration plan that seeks to build a border wall.

League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) CEO Brent Wilkes said late Wednesday a letter to Trump from group president Roger Rocha was a “clear contradiction” of its immigration reform stance.

Rocha wrote Trump this week saying the storied civil rights group would support his plan for a wall in exchange for protecting young immigrants brought to the country illegally.

He rescinded the letter after backlash from members in New Mexico, Texas, and California.

Wilkes says Rocha sent the letter with the group's logo without its board's consent.

Some members are calling for Rocha to resign.

