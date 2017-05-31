Macedonian Lawmakers Face Vote That Could End Stalemate

Macedonian lawmakers were debating Wednesday ahead of a confidence vote to confirm Cabinet posts in a future center-left government that will end a six-month political stalemate.

The midnight vote is for the confirmation of 26 ministers, including Prime Minister-designate Zoran Zaev, who leads the Social Democrats. Zaev has formed an alliance with two small ethnic Albanian parties to control 62 of parliament's 120 seats after coming second in December elections that produced a hung parliament.

About a quarter of Macedonia's population is ethnic Albanian, and inter-ethnic tensions brought the former Yugoslav republic close to civil war in 2001. Under the coalition deal, nine Cabinet portfolios will be given to ethnic Albanians, including the economy, justice and European integration.

The country has been roiled by political crisis since early 2015, sparked by a massive wiretapping scandal which left Zaev's party and the formerly governing VMRO-DPMNE conservatives with irreconcilable differences. Macedonia has been without an elected government since December, when former prime minister Nikola Gruevski's conservative party won elections but fell short of a parliamentary majority.

The 42-year-old Zaev has pledged to focus on the economy, strengthening public institutions and joining the European Union and NATO. He wants to start negotiations with the EU and NATO ``as soon as possible.''

Macedonia was granted EU candidate status in 2005. Neighboring Greece has blocked Macedonia's accession to NATO due to a long-running dispute regarding Macedonia's name, and has raised objections to its joining the EU.

Zaev proposed Nikola Dimitrov, a former negotiator with Greece, as foreign minister. Radmila Sekjerinska, a former minister for European integration, was named for the defense ministry.

President Gjorge Ivanov earlier had refused to give the mandate to Zaev, saying his pledge to consider enhancing the Albanian minority's standing would undermine Macedonia's sovereignty.

The crisis threatened to reignite inter-ethnic conflict, with ethnic Albanian parties demanding, as a condition to join any new government, that Albanian be designated a second official language. A month of protests followed throughout the country.

An angry mob stormed the parliament building last month after disagreements about the election of a new parliament speaker, leaving more than 100 people injured.