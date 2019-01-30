Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Macedonia Parliament Rejects Request for 2nd Name Referendum

  • Associated Press
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and members of his government applaud after a vote on an accord between Greece and Macedonia changing the former Yugoslav republic's name in Athens, Greece, January 25, 2019.

SKOPJE — 

Macedonia's parliament has rejected a diaspora group's request for a second referendum on a deal to rename the country North Macedonia in exchange for NATO and potentially European Union membership.

Lawmakers voted 49-9 on Wednesday against the request from the World Macedonian Congress. The 120-seat parliament's remaining lawmakers were absent.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) and members of his government applaud after a vote on an accord between Greece and Macedonia changing the former Yugoslav republic's name, Athens, Greece, Jan. 25, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

Greek Lawmakers Ratify Landmark Deal With Macedonia

The bid had secured preliminary approval by a parliamentary committee. But parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said Macedonian law prevents a second referendum on the same issue to be held within two years of voters having had their say.

The diaspora group challenged the relevance of a September referendum that showed overwhelming support for the name deal, but had low voter turnout.

The agreement ends a decades-long dispute with Greece over the Macedonia name. It has been ratified in both countries.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG