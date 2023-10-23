Accessibility links

Machado Leads in Venezuelan Presidential Primary 

Opposition presidential hopeful Maria Corina Machado celebrates with supporters after listening to the results naming her winner of the opposition primary election, at her campaign headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, early Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.

The early returns of Venezuela’s presidential primary indicate Monday that former legislator Maria Corina Machado is the opposition winner who could face off in 2024 against President Nicolas Maduro who has been in office since 2012.

Election results were delayed due to technology issues, authorities say, and are still being counted.

Machado was widely expected to win the primary. Whether she is allowed to run against Maduro remains to be seen.

Before the election, Maduro reached an agreement, backed by the U.S., for some basic elections conditions that resulted in in the U.S. lifting some economic sanctions imposed on Venezuela.

While Maduro’s government agreed to let the opposition choose its own candidate for the election, Maduro has also barred Machado from running for office.

He can reverse the ban on Machado’s political activities which he said were due to alleged tax and fraud violations.

Venezuelans were eager to vote Sunday, braving heavy rains and standing in long lines.

Thousands of Venezuelans living in other countries were also able to cast their votes for their opposition choice.

