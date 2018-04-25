Trump 'Honored' to Host Macron for First White House State Dinner

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was "profoundly honored" to host French President Emmanuel Macron for the first official state dinner of his administration.

Trump called the bond between the United States and France a "very remarkable friendship" at the opulent event in front of more than 100 guests.

"May our friendship grow even deeper. May our kinship grow even stronger and may our sacred liberty never die," Trump said.

Macron said the two leaders share a determination and willingness to serve their countries and the rest of the world. He also toasted to the "unbreakable friendship" between the U.S. and France.

The event also served as a chance for first lady Melania Trump to have a turn in the spotlight as she and President Trump hosted President Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

The first lady selected a menu of rack of lamb and nectarine tart, along with after-dinner entertainment provided by the Washington National Opera.

Tuesday's dinner was a relatively low-key affair compared with the first state dinner from previous administrations, with few celebrities and big Washington names on the guest list.

Among those joining the main guests of honor were Apple CEO Tim Cook who brought as his guest former Obama EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson, statesman Henry Kissinger, Chief Justice John Roberts, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, managing director of the IMF Christine Lagarde and the president's daughter and son-in-law Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

The dinner capped a larger itinerary of ceremonial events in Macron’s honor on Tuesday. Macron was welcomed to the White House with a traditional military arrival ceremony involving 500 members of the military, and complete with a 21-gun salute, cannon-firings and patriotic music.

The dinner comes after Trump and Macron called for more talks with Iran, but gave no clear sign if Trump will pull the U.S. out of the existing nuclear deal with Tehran.