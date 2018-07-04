Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

Macron Parties at Fela Kuti's New Afrika Shrine in Nigeria

  • Associated Press
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, takes a selfie with Nigeria Nollywood Actors during an event to celebrate African Culture at the New Afrika shrine in Lagos, July 3, 2018.
LAGOS, NIGERIA — 

French President Emmanuel Macron has shaken up a two-day visit to Nigeria with a stop at the New Afrika Shrine, a concert hall founded by the late music legend Fela Kuti.

Macron also held talks with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on security in Africa's vast Sahel region as the extremist threat grows from groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization.

Macron's visit to Africa's most populous nation ends Wednesday.

His visit to the New Afrika Shrine was for a launch event for the 2020 Season of African Cultures in France.

Macron also is inaugurating an Alliance Francaise cultural center in Lagos and meeting young Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG