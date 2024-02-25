Accessibility links

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes China's Xinjiang Region

A 5.8-magnitude struck Akqi County in China's northwestern Xinjiang region at 12:14 p.m. (0414 GMT) Sunday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

The quake’s epicenter was monitored at 41.15 degrees north latitude and 78.41 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 11 kilometers (6.84 miles), CENC said.

No casualties or collapsed houses had been reported as of 1 p.m., Xinhua reported citing local authorities, adding that the areas around the epicenter are sparsely populated.

The local main grid and power distribution networks are operating as normal, and local train operations have not been affected, Xinhua added.

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Jan. 23, killing at least three people.

