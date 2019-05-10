Accessibility links

Magnitude 6.3 Quake Hits City in Southwest Japan 

  • Associated Press
FILE - Kyushu Electric Power Co.'s Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima prefecture, Japan, pictured in August 2015, reported no abnormalities after an earthquake was recorded May 10, 2019.

MIYAZAKI, JAPAN — 

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake was recorded Friday near Miyazaki in southwestern Japan.

The agency said the earthquake struck at 8:48 a.m. Friday and had an epicenter 39 kilometers (24 miles) southeast of Miyazaki, a city of about 400,000. The earthquake had a depth of 23 kilometers (14 miles.)

The Japan Times reported that Kyushu Electric Power Co. said no abnormalities had been reported at the nearby Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima prefecture.

The Times also said the nation's weather agency did not issue a tsunami warning.

