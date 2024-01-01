Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along western coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

Tsunami of up to 5 meters high are believed to be reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the weather agency.

Waves more than 1 meter high hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture, NHK reported.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 meters (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

Reports of damage were not immediately available.

South Korea's meteorological agency said on Monday the sea level in some parts of the Gangwon province on the east coast may rise after the earthquake hit north central Japan.

Hokuriku Electric Power said there are no irregularities at its nuclear power plants, NHK reported.