Major Japanese Airport Remains Closed After Typhoon Jebi

  • VOA News
Passengers stranded at Kansai International Airport by Typhoon Jebi line up outside the airport as they wait for the arrival of a special bus service to transport them out of the area, in Izumisato, Japan, Sept. 5, 2018.

One of Japan’s busiest airports remained closed indefinitely a day after Typhoon Jebi, the strongest storm to hit Japan in 25 years, pummeled the island nation.

A bridge connecting Kansai airport, damaged by a 2,591-ton tanker, which struck it in strong winds caused by Typhoon Jebi, in Izumisano, Japan, Sept. 5, 2018.
Japanese authorities now say 11 people are dead and about 470 injured, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday.

Airport officials are unsure when Kansai International Airport will reopen. The facility not only serves millions of tourists each year, it is also a crucial hub for air delivery carriers that transport computer chips, electronics and other goods around the world.

About 3,000 airline passengers who had to spend the night at the offshore Kansai airport were able to leave on boats and buses Wednesday. They were stranded after a tanker unmoored by the storm’s pounding waves and wind slammed into a bridge that is the airport’s only link to the mainland.

Typhoon Jebi made landfall Tuesday on the western island of Shikoku, carrying sustained winds of up to 160 kilometers per hour (99 mph) and strong gusts of up to 215 kilometers per hour (134 mph), making it the strongest typhoon to hit Japan since 1993.

At least 400,000 households are still without power across the region, according to Kansai Electric Power Company.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe canceled a scheduled trip to Kyushu to oversee the government’s response to the typhoon.

