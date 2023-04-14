Major Yemen Prisoner Release Has Begun

An exchange of prisoners has begun in connection with the conflict in Yemen.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is managing the swap between Houthi rebels and a Saudi-led coalition supporting the government that began Friday with the first plane departing rebel-held Sanaa for government-controlled Aden.

Nearly 900 detainees will be released by the two sides in the coming days.

The prison swap follows negotiations last month in Switzerland. The warring parties are set to meet again in May to discuss the release of more prisoners.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions more left hungry from the conflict in Yemen, which is widely viewed as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after Iran-supported Houthi rebels ousted the Yemeni government from Sanaa in 2014.