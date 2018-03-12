Accessibility links

Malala Yousafzai Working on Book About Refugees

  • Associated Press
FILE - Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, 18, left, and Mezon al-Melihan, a 17-year-old refugee from the southern Syrian town of Deraa, talk while visiting a class at Azraq refugee camp, Jordan, July 13, 2015.

The next book from Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai is a story of refugees.

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers told The Associated Press on Monday that Yousafzai's "We Are Displaced" will come out Sept. 4. The book will combine her own experiences with accounts she has heard while visiting refugee camps. The 20-year-old Pakistani activist for female education said in a statement that she hoped to show "the humanity behind the statistics."

In 2014, she became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner ever when given the award at age 17. Yousafzai also is known for her best-selling memoir, "I Am Malala."

