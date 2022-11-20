Accessibility links

Malaysia's Palace Tells Parties to Present Name of Lawmaker With Majority Support

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA — 

Malaysia's political parties must each present the name of a lawmaker it thinks has the majority support in the lower house of parliament, the palace said Sunday after no coalition secured a majority in Saturday's general election.

The parties must submit names before 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Monday, the palace said in a statement.

The country's rival blocs are seeking support from others to build a majority alliance to form a government. The king can appoint as prime minister a lawmaker he believes will command a majority in parliament.

