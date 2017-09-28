Malaysia Bans Travel to North Korea

Malaysia said Thursday that its citizens are banned from traveling to North Korea until further notice because of escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula as a result of Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear development.

Malaysia is one of a handful of countries that still has friendly diplomatic ties with North Korea, but relations were strained earlier this year after the murder of Kim Jong Un’s half brother at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The travel ban will be reviewed once the situation has returned to normal, the Malaysian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Malaysia’s soccer team is scheduled to face North Korea in an Asian Cup tie in Pyongyang Oct. 5, a match that been delayed twice because of security fears.

It was not immediately clear if the team would be allowed to travel to Pyongyang despite the ban.