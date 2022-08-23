Malaysian Court Upholds Najib Conviction 

Malaysia’s highest court has upheld former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s corruption conviction and 12-year jail sentence.

The court said Tuesday Najib’s appeal was “devoid of any merits.”

Najib was found guilty in July 2020 of receiving about $10 million from SRC International, a former unit of the 1MDB development fund he set up shortly after he took power in 2009.

The 69-year-old denied any wrongdoing.

