Malaysian Court Upholds Najib Conviction 

A car carrying former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak leaves the Federal Court, in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Aug. 23, 2022.

Malaysia’s highest court has upheld former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s corruption conviction and 12-year jail sentence.

The court said Tuesday Najib’s appeal was “devoid of any merits.”

Najib was found guilty in July 2020 of receiving about $10 million from SRC International, a former unit of the 1MDB development fund he set up shortly after he took power in 2009.

The 69-year-old denied any wrongdoing.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

