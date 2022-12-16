Malaysian Landslide Kills 18

An early Friday morning landslide in Malaysia has killed at least 18 people, including children, officials say.

At least 17 people, authorities say, are missing at the unlicensed campsite at a farm in Selangor state bordering the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The Associated Press reports the landslide covered 1.2 hectares.

Landslides are common in Malaysia after heavy rains but there have not been any heavy rains in recent days.

Some information for this article came from the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.