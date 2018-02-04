Maldives Endures Political Crisis

The island nation of the Maldives is in the midst of a political crisis.



The government has warned its agencies to reject any calls by the country's Supreme Court to impeach President Abdulla Yameen.



"Any Supreme Court order to arrest the president would be unconstitutional and illegal.So I have asked the police and the army not to implement any unconstitutional order," Attorney General Mohamed Anil said Sunday in a national television address.



The top court last week ordered the release of nine political dissidents and 12 lawmakers who oppose the president, including exiled former president Mohammed Nasheed. Nasheed was the country's first democratically elected leader.



The judges said the cases were politically motivated.



With the 12 lawmakers returned to parliament, the opposition would have a majority.



Also Sunday, Parliament Secretary-General Ahmed Mohamed resigned unexpectedly.



On Saturday, parliament announced the cancellation of its opening session and shut down indefinitely. Parliament was scheduled to open Monday with an address from President Yameen.



Democratic gains in the Maldives have eroded under the leadership of Yameen, who has conducted a crackdown on the opposition and the press.