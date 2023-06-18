Malians Vote in Referendum Paving Way to Elections, Civil Rule

Malians will vote Sunday in a referendum on changing the constitution that the ruling military junta and regional powers have said will pave the way to elections and a return to civilian rule.

The junta, which seized power in coups in 2020 and 2021, promised to hold the plebiscite as part of a transition to democracy under pressure from the West African regional bloc ECOWAS.

Some of the changes in the committee-drafted constitution are contentious, with proponents saying they would strengthen fragile political institutions and opponents saying they would give too much power to the president.

But regional bodies and the United Nations see the referendum itself as an important test of the junta's willingness to stick to the transition and hold a nationwide democratic process, particularly at a time when Islamist militants are stepping up attacks.

"With this project, we are betting on the future of our state, the restoration of its authority, and the regained trust between institutions and citizens," interim President Assimi Goita said in televised speech Friday.

"Now is the time to confirm our commitment to the new Mali," he added, wearing his trademark beret and military fatigues.

The draft includes updates that have been proposed in earlier failed efforts to revise the constitution that supporters hope will reinforce democracy and address divisions, including the creation of a second parliamentary chamber to boost representation from across Mali.

The proposed establishment of a separate court of auditors for state spending will bring Mali in line with a directive from the West African Economic and Monetary Union from 2000.

But some opposition parties, pro-democracy groups and campaigners for the 'No' vote say the non-democratically elected authorities such as the junta have no right to oversee such a substantial constitutional overhaul.

They also say the proposed constitution hands excessive authority to the president including over the legislative process.

"I am for a revision of the constitution but not this referendum. The legitimacy of the actors, the process. … I think we could have done better," lawyer Fousseini Ag Yehia said in the capital, Bamako, on Saturday.

Provisional results are expected within 72 hours of the vote. Presidential elections are scheduled for February 2024.