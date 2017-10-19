Maltese PM Offers 'Substantial' Reward for Information on Journalist's Murder

Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is offering a “substantial” reward for information on Monday’s shocking murder of Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Galizia.

“We will make sure our investigators have all the resources they need and all the foreign expertise necessary to get to the bottom of this,” Muscat told Reuters Wednesday.

He said no expense will be spared to find the killers.

The FBI and Dutch forensic experts are on Malta to help with the investigation.

A bomb tore apart Galizia's car just moments after she left her home. Her son saw the car explode, but there was nothing he could do to save her.

Galizia had been investigating allegations of government corruption on Malta, specifically alleged ties between Maltese officials and offshore banks and companies that are often set up to avoid paying taxes.

Muscat was among those under suspicion because of information gleaned from leaked documents known as the Panama Papers, which gave details on the tax havens.

The prime minister denied any wrongdoing and had sued Galizia.