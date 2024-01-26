Man Appeals Death Penalty in Japanese Anime Studio Arson

A Japanese man has appealed a court ruling handed down Thursday that said he was mentally competent when in 2019 he set a fire at an animation studio in Kyoto that killed 36 people.

The Japanese court went on to sentence Aoba to death for the arson attack.

Shinji Aoba’s lawyers appealed the ruling Friday, a Kyoto District Court spokesman told Agence France-Presse. They had argued at trial that Aoba was not guilty because of a mental disorder, which the judge rejected.

Aoba, now 45 years old, admitted setting the fire at the anime studio Kyoto Animation after spreading gasoline on the ground floor.

In addition to those killed, the attack also injured 32 people.

Aoba believed the studio had stolen ideas from a contest entry he submitted. The company denied those claims. He was also badly burned in the fire and appeared in court in a wheelchair.

