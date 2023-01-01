Accessibility links

Man with Machete Attacks 3 New York Police Officers in Times Square

Confetti flies around the ball and countdown clock during the first public New Year's event at Times Square, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Jan. 1, 2023.

A man with a machete attacked three police officers amid New Year’s festivities Saturday night in New York City.

The 19-year-old man struck two of the officers and attempted to strike the third. One of the officers managed to shoot the attacker in the shoulder during the incident near Times Square.

All three officers were hospitalized and are reported to be in stable condition. The New York Times reported that one of the officers who had just graduated Friday from the police academy suffered a skull fracture and a large laceration. The other officer also has a laceration.

