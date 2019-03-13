Manafort Back in Court for Additional Sentencing

U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort is due to be sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Washington on two conspiracy charges.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson can order Manafort to spend up to 10 years in prison.

Last week, another federal judge sentenced Manafort to 47 months for tax and bank fraud.

It is up to Jackson to decide whether Manafort can serve his new sentence at the same time, or whether the punishment she imposes will begin after he is done with the prison time from the other case.

Jackson ordered Manafort to jail last year, revoking his previous house arrest over allegations of witness tampering.

The case is part of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election. However, the charges against Manafort are not related to his work on the Trump campaign, but rather his work on behalf of a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine.

Manafort pleaded guilty in an agreement with Mueller's team to fully cooperate with the Russia probe, but Jackson ruled he violated the terms of the plea deal by lying to investigators.