In Pictures: Manhattan Bike Path Attack Aftermath

Well wishers gathered for a candlelight vigil in New York City Wednesday night to remember the eight people killed on Tuesday when a man drove a rented truck down a bike path in lower Manhattan.
A man places a candle during a vigil outside the Polytechnic School in Rosario, Argentina, Nov. 1, 2017. Five victims killed in the bike path attack near the World Trade Center in New York were part of a group of friends celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation from the Polytechnic School of Rosario, Argentina.
People gather for a candlelight vigil for victims of the truck attack at Foley Square in New York, Nov. 1, 2017.
Kate Anstett, 22, wipes tears from her eyes by a makeshift memorial for victims of Tuesday's attack outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street in New York City, Nov. 1, 2017.
Bahij Chancey, center, holds a photo of his friend and, one of the victims Nicholas Cleves, during an interfaith vigil for peace at Foley Square in response to the Manhattan truck attack, Nov. 1, 2017, in New York.