Manning, Jailed for Contempt, Is Released

  • Associated Press
FILE - Chelsea Manning is shown in this undated booking photo provided by the Alexandria (Va.) sheriff's office.

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — 

Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning has been released from a northern Virginia jail after a two-month stay for refusing to testify to a grand jury.

Manning was released Thursday from the Alexandria jail after 62 days of confinement on civil contempt charges after she refused to answer questions before a federal grand jury investigating WikiLeaks.

Her lawyers fear her freedom may be short-lived, though. She was released only because the grand jury's term expired. Before she left the jail, she received another subpoena demanding her testimony to a new grand jury on May 16.

Her lawyers say she will again refuse to answer questions and could again face incarceration.

Manning served seven years in a military prison for leaking a trove of documents to Wikileaks.

