March 1, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang who is scheduled to participate in G-20 foreign ministers' meeting, near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India.
2 Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa city, Greece. A passenger train and a freight train collided head-on in central Greece just before midnight Tuesday, killing at least 38 people and injured scores. 
3 A Chilean soldier helps a migrant cross a water canal near Colchane before the migrants are taken to a shelter for registration. The government announced it's increasing military presence on its border with Peru and Bolivia to tackle illegal immigration.
4 Relatives cry on the coffin of one of the victims of last Sunday's shipwreck at the local sports hall in Crotone, southern Italy. At least 67 people died when their overcrowded wooden boat broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria.

