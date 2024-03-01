Accessibility links

March 1, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Palestinians run along a street as humanitarian aid is air-dropped in Gaza City, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group. For months, aid workers have warned of an increasingly desperate situation for civilians in the area.
TA military helicopter flies during an amphibious assault exercise as part of the "Cobra Gold 2024" (CG24) joint military exercise at a military base in Chonburi province, Thailand.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his ballot during the parliamentary and key clerical body elections at a polling station in Tehran.
Luke, 22, from Shandong, China, shows his bracelets amid Taylor Swift fans, or Swifties, during a sing-a-long ahead of Swift's Eras Tour concert, at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore.
