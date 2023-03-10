Accessibility links

March 10, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

In this aerial view, Muslims perform the "rain prayer" inside a stadium in the Syrian rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib, Syria.
France's President Emmamuel Macron, left, welcomes Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. The two will meet at the Elysee presidential palace for the first UK-French summit in five years.
Artist Jagjot Singh Rubal puts final touches on a painting of portraits of Hollywood actors and musicians ahead of the 95th Oscars awards, at his workshop in Amritsar, India.
A TV screen at a convenience store shows live coverage as Chinese President Xi Jinping swears an oath after being reelected as president for a third term during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress in Beijing.
