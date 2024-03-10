Accessibility links

March 10, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Muslim men look at the position of the moon to mark the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the roof of Al-Musyari&#39;in mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Hindu worshipers take part in the &#39;Perang Api,&#39; a war of fire tradition that is believed for cleansing the evil elements and keeping away from misfortune, in Mataram, Lombok island, Indonesia.
Demonstrators hold Palestinian and Israeli flags as they gather in front of the National Holocaust Museum on the day of its opening, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
Somali police stand guard after an explosion at a shopping mall area that caused fire at the Bakara market in Mogadishu.
