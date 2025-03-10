Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 10, 2025
March 10, 2025 1:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Fuego volcano erupts as seen from Alotenango, Sacatepequez department, some 65 kilometers southwest Guatemala City, March 10, 2025.
2
Police detain a protesting exile Tibetan during a protest outside the Chinese embassy to mark the 1959 uprising in Tibet against the Chinese rule on this day, in New Delhi, India.
3
Airport workers demonstrate during a 24-hour strike at Berlin airport called by the German trade union Verdi over a wage dispute in Berlin.
4
A woman screams holding a cross in front of riot policemen blocking a street following clashes with supporters of Calin Georgescu after Romania's electoral body rejected his candidacy in the presidential election rerun in Bucharest.
March 10, 2025
