Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
March 11, 2019
March 11, 2019 2:06 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman faces the sea to pray while mourning the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster, in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan.
2
A member of the Ethiopian Airline Pilots' Association mourns as she attends a memorial service for the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane that crashed, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
3
Members of the Boliviarian Guard prevent a child from collecting water from a sewage canal at the river Guaire in Caracas, as a massive power outage continues affecting some areas of the country.
4
A man stands at the grave of Berkin Elvan during a memorial event to mark the 5th anniversary of his death in Istanbul. Elvan, then 14, caught up in the protests on his way to buy bread, was hit by a police teargas canister, as anti-government demonstrations swept Turkey. He died of his injuries nine months later.
March 11, 2019
