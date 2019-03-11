Accessibility links

March 11, 2019

1 A woman faces the sea to pray while mourning the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster, in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan.
2 A member of the Ethiopian Airline Pilots' Association mourns as she attends a memorial service for the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane that crashed, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
3 Members of the Boliviarian Guard prevent a child from collecting water from a sewage canal at the river Guaire in Caracas, as a massive power outage continues affecting some areas of the country.
4 A man stands at the grave of Berkin Elvan during a memorial event to mark the 5th anniversary of his death in Istanbul. Elvan, then 14, caught up in the protests on his way to buy bread, was hit by a police teargas canister, as anti-government demonstrations swept Turkey. He died of his injuries nine months later.

