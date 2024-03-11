Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Indonesian Muslims attend the evening mass prayers called "Tarawih" on the first night of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Grand mosque of Istiqlal in Jakarta.
2
Turkish soldiers fire a cannon to mark the end of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan at Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul.
3
A "Happy Ramadan" sign is illuminated on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan in a pedestrian zone in Frankfurt, Germany.
4
Firefighters work to extinguish a vegetation fire near Hanover Park on the Cape Flats, in Cape Town, South Africa.
March 11, 2024
