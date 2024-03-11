Accessibility links

March 11, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Indonesian Muslims attend the evening mass prayers called "Tarawih" on the first night of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Grand mosque of Istiqlal in Jakarta.
2 Turkish soldiers fire a cannon to mark the end of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan at Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul.
3 A "Happy Ramadan" sign is illuminated on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan in a pedestrian zone in Frankfurt, Germany.
4 Firefighters work to extinguish a vegetation fire near Hanover Park on the Cape Flats, in Cape Town, South Africa.

