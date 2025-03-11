March 11, 2025

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast in England. The cargo ship carrying a toxic chemical hit a tanker carrying jet fuel for the U.S. military off England, setting both vessels on fire and sending fuel pouring into the North Sea on March 10. One crew member is missing and presumed dead after the collision. The other 36 crew members survived.
Former Philippines' president Rodrigo Duterte (C) is seen inside the Villamor Air Base in Pasay, Metro Manila, after arriving from Hong Kong. Duterte was arrested on an International Criminal Court warrant for alleged crimes against humanity during his "war on drugs," once said he would be happy to kill three million addicts.
Syrian families who fled the clashes in the country cross a river marking the border between Syria and northern Lebanon near the village of Heker al-Daher in Akkar province, Lebanon.
Demonstrators throw rocks in clashes with riot police during a protest by fishermen against the government, where they demand the approval a new fishing law in the congress, in Valparaiso, Chile.
Load more