Day in Photos
March 12, 2018
March 12, 2018 2:33 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Wreckage of a passenger plane from Bangladesh that crashed at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, is seen as rescue workers operate at the airport.
2
A health worker administers the polio vaccine to a child during a vaccination campaign on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Pakistan.
3
Chenyang Wang of China competes in the men's 20km free cross-country skiing event of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre, Pyeongchang, South Korea.
4
Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, March 11, 2018.
