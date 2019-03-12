Accessibility links
Day in Photos
March 12, 2019
March 12, 2019 3:05 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A resident who helps firefighters holds a burnt bicycle after a fire at Toi Market selling second hand clothes at Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya.
2
Police officers detain a Tibetan during a protest held to mark the 60th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India.
3
British Union Jack flags are seen on the desks, ahead of a debate on the future of Europe, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
4
Former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the International Association of Fire Fighters conference in Washington, DC.
March 12, 2019
