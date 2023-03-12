Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 12, 2023
March 12, 2023 1:49 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Buddhist monk throws salt on a large bonfire of wood and Japanese cypress leaves, at the fire-walking festival, called Hiwatari matsuri in Japanese, at Mt.Takao in Tokyo, Japan.
2
Canada's Maxime Laoun falls during the men's 5000m relay final at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Seoul, South Korea.
3
Residents carry a motorcycle taxi through a stream flooded by rains caused by the direct influence of Cyclone Yaku, in Piura, Peru, March 11, 2023.
4
An injured man lies down after a bomb blast in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital city of Balkh province, in northern Afghanistan, March 11, 2023. A bomb exploded during an award ceremony for journalists in the city.
