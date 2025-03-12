March 12, 2025

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Filipino Catholic priest Flavie Villanueva, left, consoles Melinda Lafuente as she holds the urn containing the remains of her son Angelo, during an interment ceremony for victims of extrajudicial killings, in Caloocan City, Philippines.
Residential buildings are shrouded in fog in Lianyungang, in eastern China's Jiangsu province.
Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court during a hearing ahead of his April 2025 re-trial on sexual assault charges, in New York City, New York.
Russian journalist Nadezhda Kevorkova, who was detained in May 2024 on allegations of "justifying terrorism," stands inside an enclosure for defendants while waiting for the verdict announcement during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. Kevorkova was found guilty, fined and released from custody.
