Day in Photos
March 13, 2018
March 13, 2018 4:40 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A child from the indigenous community "Yamb To" (Long Lake) is seen at a reindeer camping ground, about 450 km northeast of Naryan-Mar, in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia.
2
7000 pairs of shoes, one for every child killed by gun violence since the Sandy Hook school shooting, were placed on the Capitol lawn by Avaaz, a U.S.-based civic organization, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
3
Scott Meenagh of Great Britain competes in the Biathlon Sitting Men's 12.5km event at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre for the 2018 Winter Paralympics held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
4
Delegates leave after attending a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of People in Beijing.
