Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 13, 2023
March 13, 2023 1:56 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A general view of a collapsed road caused by flooding waters due to heavy rains following cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi.
2
A man walks past piles of garbage in Paris, France. A contentious bill that would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 got a push forward with the Senate's adoption of the measure amid strikes, protests and uncollected garbage piling higher by the day.
3
A member of the South African public sector union holds a placard outside the Home Affairs office during a protest over wage disputes and other work issues in Cape Town.
4
Migrants mostly from Venezuela try to cross a barrier as they take part in a protest at the Paso del Norte international bridge to request asylum in the United States, seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 12, 2023.
March 13, 2023
