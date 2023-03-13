Accessibility links

March 13, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A general view of a collapsed road caused by flooding waters due to heavy rains following cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi.
2 A man walks past piles of garbage in Paris, France. A contentious bill that would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 got a push forward with the Senate's adoption of the measure amid strikes, protests and uncollected garbage piling higher by the day. 
3 A member of the South African public sector union holds a placard outside the Home Affairs office during a protest over wage disputes and other work issues in Cape Town.
4 Migrants mostly from Venezuela try to cross a barrier as they take part in a protest at the Paso del Norte international bridge to request asylum in the United States, seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 12, 2023.

