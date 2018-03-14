Accessibility links
Day in Photos
March 14, 2018
March 14, 2018 2:42 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik gives puts the final touches on a sculpture honoring British physicist and award-winning author Stephen Hawking, at Puri beach, about 65 kilometers from Bhubaneswar, India. The renowned physicist, whose intellectual genius and physical disability made him a household name and an inspiration across the globe, died Wednesday at the age of 76.
Italy's Sofia Goggia holds the women's World Cup downhill discipline trophy, at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden.
Students from Harvest Collegiate High School stand in Washington Square Park in New York to take part in a national walkout to protest gun violence, one month after the shooting in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed.
Skiers compete during the first stage of the 33rd edition of the Pierra Menta ski mountaineering competition in Areches-Beaufort, France.
