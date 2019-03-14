Accessibility links
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
March 14, 2019
March 14, 2019 2:34 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Russian Orthodox priest blesses the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft at the launch pad of the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
2
NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch, a member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 59/60, gestures from inside a bus at a farewell ceremony outside the Cosmonaut hotel prior to launch onboard the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft from the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
3
South Korean singer Jung Joon-young arrives for questioning on accusations of illicitly taping and sharing sex videos on social media, at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul.
4
A woman reacts during a news conference after the announcement that one former British soldier would be prosecuted for murder relating to the massacre of civilians by British forces in Londonderry, Northern Ireland 50 years ago.
March 14, 2019
