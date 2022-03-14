Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

March 14, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A &#39;falla&#39; is pictured ahead of the Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain.&nbsp;The fallas, gigantic cardboard structures that portray current events and celebrities in which individual figures or ninots are placed, are burned in the streets of Valencia on March 19 as a tribute to San Jose (Saint Joseph), patron saint of the carpenters&#39; guild.&nbsp;
1 A 'falla' is pictured ahead of the Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain. The fallas, gigantic cardboard structures that portray current events and celebrities in which individual figures or ninots are placed, are burned in the streets of Valencia on March 19 as a tribute to San Jose (Saint Joseph), patron saint of the carpenters' guild. 
Britain&#39;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech as Prince Charles, left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, attend the Commonwealth Service on Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London.
2 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech as Prince Charles, left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, attend the Commonwealth Service on Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London.
Palestinian Mohammad al-Malalha warms himself with a blanket following rain in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, March 13, 2022.
3 Palestinian Mohammad al-Malalha warms himself with a blanket following rain in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, March 13, 2022.
Police officers prepare to enter a mansion reportedly belonging to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who was placed on Britain&#39;s sanctions list last week, as squatters occupy it, in Belgravia, London.
4 Police officers prepare to enter a mansion reportedly belonging to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who was placed on Britain's sanctions list last week, as squatters occupy it, in Belgravia, London.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG