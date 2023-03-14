Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

March 14, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A man crosses a snow-covered street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.&nbsp;The New England states and parts of New York are bracing for a winter storm due to last into Wednesday.&nbsp;
1 A man crosses a snow-covered street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The New England states and parts of New York are bracing for a winter storm due to last into Wednesday. 
A riot police officer fires tear gas to disperse supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes outside Khan&#39;s residence, in Lahore, Pakistan.
2 A riot police officer fires tear gas to disperse supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes outside Khan's residence, in Lahore, Pakistan.
An injured man is helped in Blantyre, Malawi, March 13, 2023. The unrelenting Cyclone Freddy that is currently battering southern Africa has killed more than 50 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time.&nbsp;
3 An injured man is helped in Blantyre, Malawi, March 13, 2023. The unrelenting Cyclone Freddy that is currently battering southern Africa has killed more than 50 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time. 
A pilot demonstrates an aircraft manufactured by U.S.-based LIFT Aircraft in front of Osaka Castle in Osaka, Japan.
4 A pilot demonstrates an aircraft manufactured by U.S.-based LIFT Aircraft in front of Osaka Castle in Osaka, Japan.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG