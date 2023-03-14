Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 14, 2023
March 14, 2023 1:55 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man crosses a snow-covered street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The New England states and parts of New York are bracing for a winter storm due to last into Wednesday.
2
A riot police officer fires tear gas to disperse supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes outside Khan's residence, in Lahore, Pakistan.
3
An injured man is helped in Blantyre, Malawi, March 13, 2023. The unrelenting Cyclone Freddy that is currently battering southern Africa has killed more than 50 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time.
4
A pilot demonstrates an aircraft manufactured by U.S.-based LIFT Aircraft in front of Osaka Castle in Osaka, Japan.
Load more
March 14, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
March 13, 2023
Day in Photos
March 12, 2023
Day in Photos
March 10, 2023
Day in Photos
March 9, 2023
Day in Photos
March 8, 2023
Day in Photos
March 7, 2023
Day in Photos
March 6, 2023
Day in Photos
March 5, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG