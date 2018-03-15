Accessibility links
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
International Edition 1305 EDT
International Edition
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
March 15, 2018
March 15, 2018 2:25 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria.
Hungarian soldiers march in Budapest, during a ceremony celebrating the country's national holiday.
Graffiti sprayed on the pavement near the entrance to the Russian embassy and ambassador's residence in London.
Primary school students wear virtual reality (VR) headsets inside a classroom in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Hunan province, China, March 14, 2018.
