March 15, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A protester holds an umbrella to protect from teargas during a demonstration on the 8th day of strikes and protests across the country against the government's proposed pensions overhaul, in Nantes, France.
2 Residents and miners gather at the entrance of a coal mine affected by an explosion in Sutatausa, in the Cundinamarca province of Colombia. At least 11 people were killed in the explosion, authorities said.
3 People chant slogans and wave flags of the Syrian opposition during a rally marking the 12th anniversary of the start of the uprising against Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and his government, in the rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib.
4 Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones toward police next a burning vehicle during clashes, in Lahore, Pakistan.

