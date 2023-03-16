Accessibility links

March 16, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Empty tracks are seen at Clapham Junction station in south London as train drivers stage a strike over pay.
2 This photo taken from video shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 drone and beginning to release fuel as it passes, over the Black Sea, the Pentagon said. (U.S. Department of Defense via AP)
3 Members of left-wing coalition NUPES (New People's Ecologic and Social Union) hold placards during the speech of France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (C), as she confirms to force through pension law without parliament vote during a session on the government's pension reform at the lower house National Assembly, in Paris.
4 Women use bags to cover their feet and legs to walk on a street covered in mud following Cyclone Yaku in Punta Hermosa, Peru, March 15, 2023.

