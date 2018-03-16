Accessibility links

March 16, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A peacock with its tail covered with snow walks in Lazienki park in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, March 16, 2018, as snow came down in the city in a sudden return of winter weather with the temperature minus 3 degree Celsius.
Syrian civilians, evacuated from rebel-held areas in the Eastern Ghouta, gather at a school in the regime-controlled Hosh Nasri, on the northeastern outskirts of the capital Damascus.
Crushed cars are shown under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday afternoon, crushing vehicle
A boy plays with pelicans in Yoff, commune of Dakar, Senegal.
