Day in Photos

March 17, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A pedestrian makes her way in between full waste bins in Paris' 2nd district as rubbish collectors strike against pension reforms, leaving many streets in the capital piled with stinking waste.
2 Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the St, Patrick's Day Parade in Aldershot, Britain.
3 Germany's Lena Duerr and Italy's Marta Bassino compete during the mixed team parallel quarter final heat 2, in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, in Soldeu, Andorra.
4 Security personnel make way for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, as he arrives to appear in court, in Lahore, Pakistan. A top Pakistani court suspended an arrest warrant for Khan, giving him a reprieve to travel to Islamabad and face charges in a graft case without being detained.

