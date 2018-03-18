Accessibility links
Day in Photos
March 18, 2018
March 18, 2018 2:01 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Performers dance at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Wind and ice have formed a bizarre sculpture on the snowy Brocken mountain near Schierke in the Harz region, central Germany.
A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel drives past a burning shop in the city of Afrin in northern Syria. Turkish forces and their rebel allies were in control of the Kurdish-majority city of Afrin in northwestern Syria, AFP journalists on the ground reported.
A Tecal theater group performer is seen during the inaugural parade kicking off the 16th Ibero-American Theatre Festival, in Bogota, Colombia, March 17, 2018.
